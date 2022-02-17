Previous
Feeling spiky today! by gunasara
98 / 365

Feeling spiky today!

Scots pine...
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Gunasara

@gunasara
I'm learning loads by doing a pic a day. I was pretty much a complete beginner in October/November 2021. I started with an Olympus E400...
26% complete

