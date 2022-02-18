Previous
Storm and sublime... by gunasara
99 / 365

Storm and sublime...

Flying bins... dancing airborne plastic bags and a greenhouse door in pieces... nothing too major... and then a blessing!
18th February 2022

Gunasara

I'm learning loads by doing a pic a day. I was pretty much a complete beginner in October/November 2021. I started with an Olympus E400...
Boxplayer ace
Good was nothing too major. A beautiful blessing.
February 18th, 2022  
