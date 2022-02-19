Previous
Quiet as a grave...after the storm. by gunasara
100 / 365

Quiet as a grave...after the storm.

Reputed to be the burial mound of Cunobelinus, King of the Catuvellauni... a quiet road in Colchester... I never see anyone when I come here... but the trees crackle...
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Gunasara

I'm learning loads by doing a pic a day. I was pretty much a complete beginner in October/November 2021. I started with an Olympus E400...
