Photo bomb by gunasara
103 / 365

Photo bomb

A plane nips accross a field of unfocused stars... I like it :-)... work in progress
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Gunasara

@gunasara
I'm learning loads by doing a pic a day. I was pretty much a complete beginner in October/November 2021. I started with an Olympus E400...
28% complete

