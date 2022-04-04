Previous
Early flowering by gunasara
Early flowering

A bush outside my window also loves this time of year... a brave red opening... it snowed here just a few days ago...
4th April 2022

Gunasara

gunasara
I'm learning loads by doing a pic a day. I was pretty much a complete beginner in October/November 2021. I started with an Olympus E400...
Bill
Love the colours & nicely sharp. Well taken.
April 4th, 2022  
