106 / 365
Early flowering
A bush outside my window also loves this time of year... a brave red opening... it snowed here just a few days ago...
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Gunasara
ace
@gunasara
I'm learning loads by doing a pic a day. I was pretty much a complete beginner in October/November 2021. I started with an Olympus E400...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-450
Taken
4th April 2022 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
Love the colours & nicely sharp. Well taken.
April 4th, 2022
