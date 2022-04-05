Previous
A thousand years old they say... by gunasara
107 / 365

A thousand years old they say...

I like an old church...crumbly and battered by the years... but still standing for the moment.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Gunasara

winghong_ho
That must be a great subject for photographer.
April 5th, 2022  
