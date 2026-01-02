Previous
The Path Ahead by gunasara
The Path Ahead

Just remembering how to use the camera after a few years of leaving it in the drawer...
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Gunasara

@gunasara
I managed 100 photos on consecutive days and then stopped... I'm hoping to pick up from where I left off a while back... Let's see....
