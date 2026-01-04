Previous
Late evening glow. by gunasara
4 / 365

Late evening glow.

The last golden flash of the evening sum caught the golden statue and sent me running for the camera. Mostly faded by the time I was ready but... the remaining glow was enough for today.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Gunasara

I managed 100 photos on consecutive days and then stopped... I'm hoping to pick up from where I left off a while back... Let's see....
1% complete

