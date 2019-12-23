Sign up
Photo 1376
Dec 23 - Chocolate
Waiting for Christmas
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
1
1
Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
1377
photos
41
followers
15
following
2
1
1
365
Canon EOS R
23rd December 2019 10:00pm
Public
christmas
chocolate
food
pad
201912
Jennie B.
Too pretty to eat!!!
December 23rd, 2019
