Photo 1390
Jan 06 - White
Detail of white tulips. Bought them on the market a few days ago.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
0
0
Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
1391
photos
43
followers
15
following
380% complete
View this month »
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
6th January 2020 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
color
,
macro
,
tulip
,
pad
,
202001
