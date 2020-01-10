Previous
Jan 10 - White tulip by hajeka
Photo 1394

Jan 10 - White tulip

Another detail of my white tulips.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Henk-Jan

@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
