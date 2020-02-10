Previous
Feb 10 - Olive wood by hajeka
Feb 10 - Olive wood

Small prize in a lottery. Spatulas of olive wood. No clue if they are better than other ones, but I like the texture. And always welcome if you do a lot of cooking :)
Henk-Jan

@hajeka
Henk-Jan @hajeka Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands.
