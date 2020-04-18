Sign up
Photo 1491
Apr 18 - A world of bubbles
The intriguing world of deep frying. Fat at almost 200 degrees (C)
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
0
0
Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
1492
photos
44
followers
15
following
408% complete
View this month »
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
18th April 2020 7:02pm
Tags
macro
,
bubble
,
fat
,
pad
,
202004
