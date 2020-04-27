Previous
Apr 27 - Dessert by hajeka
Photo 1500

Apr 27 - Dessert

King's Day here, a good reason to make a special dessert. Panna cotta with vanilla, mandarin juice and a touch of Grand Marnier.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Henk-Jan

@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
