Photo 1526
May 23 - Minimal
Spinach leaf in my kitchen
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
Photo Details
Tags
food
,
vegetable
,
spinach
,
pad
,
202005
Kathy
ace
Nice bumpy leaf.
May 23rd, 2020
