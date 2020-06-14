Previous
Jun 14 - Water lily by hajeka
Photo 1548

Jun 14 - Water lily

The first one started to bloom today in my small pond
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
Photo Details

