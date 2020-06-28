Sign up
Photo 1562
Jun 28 - Sleeping beauty
A photo in my garden. Weed with one of our old cats as background
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
weed
,
tile
,
pad
,
202006
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 28th, 2020
