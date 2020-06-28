Previous
Jun 28 - Sleeping beauty by hajeka
Photo 1562

Jun 28 - Sleeping beauty

A photo in my garden. Weed with one of our old cats as background
28th June 2020

Henk-Jan

@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands.
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 28th, 2020  
