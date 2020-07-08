Previous
Next
Jul 08 - Pattern by hajeka
Photo 1572

Jul 08 - Pattern

Grater in B&W
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Isaac
Nice!
July 8th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Love this fav. Had the same idea on Saturday. I then saw my grater was made in the UK. The pattern totally different. Not round at all. I would say triangular.
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise