Previous
Next
Photo 1584
Jul 20 - Lepidoptera
No idea if this 1 inch little fellow on a raspberry leaf is a moth or a butterfly
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
1585
photos
44
followers
16
following
433% complete
View this month »
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
pad
,
lepidoptera
,
202007
