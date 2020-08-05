Sign up
Photo 1600
Aug 05 - Counting sheep
Sheep on a sunny afternoon walk
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Henk-Jan
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
4
1
365
Canon EOS R
5th August 2020 1:02pm
Tags
animal
,
hill
,
landscape
,
sheep
,
pad
,
202008
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 5th, 2020
