10 / 365
Jan 10 - Smoke
Just another experiment with smoke
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
19
photos
0
followers
0
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
10th January 2026 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro
,
smoke
,
incense
