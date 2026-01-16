Previous
Next
Jan 16 - Ornaments by hajeka
16 / 365

Jan 16 - Ornaments

A collection of wooden ornaments (for the Christmas tree)
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact