Feb 10 - Take off by hajeka
41 / 365

Feb 10 - Take off

A blue tit flying away on a cold and grey day in my garden
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Henk-Jan

@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
