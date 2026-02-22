Previous
Feb 22 - Pencils by hajeka
53 / 365

Feb 22 - Pencils

A collection of old pencils
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
14% complete

Photo Details

