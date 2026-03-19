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Mar 19 - Two
Two great crested grebes in the field
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
70
photos
7
followers
8
following
19% complete
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Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
19th March 2026 10:21am
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Tags
water
,
bird
,
animal
,
westzijderveld
,
great_crested_grebe
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