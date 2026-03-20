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Mar 20 - Eyes by hajeka
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Mar 20 - Eyes

Part of a 3D puzzle
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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Sid ace
believe it or not, I was working on something very similar myself! Anyway, nicely done Henk...
March 20th, 2026  
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