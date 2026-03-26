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Mar 26 - After the shower
Melting hail on my attic window
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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Album
2026
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Pixel 9
Taken
26th March 2026 9:53am
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window
,
hail
Sid
ace
brrr… innit cold…! Great effect that I like the (sunny?) clouds promising better weather (but failing, so far, to deliver).
March 26th, 2026
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