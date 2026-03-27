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Mar 27 - House
My house for the coming week. On vacation near Ermelo (NL)
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
77
photos
7
followers
8
following
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Photo Details
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1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
27th March 2026 4:41pm
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