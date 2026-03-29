Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
79 / 365
Mar 29 - Finch
A chaffinch in my (vacation) garden
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
79
photos
7
followers
8
following
21% complete
View this month »
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
29th March 2026 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
chaffinch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close