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Mar 30 - On a fence
A robin on a sunny moment between the showers in my (vacation) garden
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
80
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7
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8
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
30th March 2026 1:38pm
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bird
,
fence
,
robin
Sid
ace
Wow, sun and a friendly visitor, what more could you ask for...
March 30th, 2026
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