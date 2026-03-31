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Mar 31 - Medousa
Encounter in the woods on my way to the supermarket
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
81
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7
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8
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
31st March 2026 10:39am
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art
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wood
Sid
ace
Wow Henk, what a magnificent sculpture, that is amazing! Don’t go into the woods at night, you never know…!
March 31st, 2026
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