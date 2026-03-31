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Mar 31 - Medousa by hajeka
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Mar 31 - Medousa

Encounter in the woods on my way to the supermarket
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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Photo Details

Sid ace
Wow Henk, what a magnificent sculpture, that is amazing! Don’t go into the woods at night, you never know…!
March 31st, 2026  
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