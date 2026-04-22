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Apr 22 - Three
Dandelions in my grass (before the mowing)
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
112
photos
8
followers
8
following
30% complete
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Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
22nd April 2026 12:42pm
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Tags
flower
,
grass
,
dandelion
,
garden
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