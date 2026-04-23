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Apr 23 - On top
A screw on top of a screwdriver
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
113
photos
8
followers
8
following
30% complete
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Photo Details
Views
1
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1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
23rd April 2026 2:28pm
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Tags
macro
,
metal
,
screw
,
bw
Joan Robillard
ace
Womderful minimilist BW
April 23rd, 2026
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