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Apr 23 - On top by hajeka
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Apr 23 - On top

A screw on top of a screwdriver
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Womderful minimilist BW
April 23rd, 2026  
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