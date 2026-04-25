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115 / 365
Apr 25 - In the sun
A speckled wood butterfly in the afternoon sun
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
115
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8
followers
8
following
31% complete
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Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
25th April 2026 4:55pm
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garden
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butterfly
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