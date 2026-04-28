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Apr 28 - Lines and hairs
Detail of an old cat comb (although I don't have any cats anymore)
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
118
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8
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8
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
28th April 2026 3:45pm
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macro
,
comb
Sid
ace
Great macro Henk, love the focus effect...
April 28th, 2026
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