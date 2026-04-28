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Apr 28 - Lines and hairs by hajeka
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Apr 28 - Lines and hairs

Detail of an old cat comb (although I don't have any cats anymore)
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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Photo Details

Sid ace
Great macro Henk, love the focus effect...
April 28th, 2026  
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