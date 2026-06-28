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Jun 28 - Spice by hajeka
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Jun 28 - Spice

Detail of star anise. I love the scent
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely composition and sheen
June 28th, 2026  
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