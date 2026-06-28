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178 / 365
Jun 28 - Spice
Detail of star anise. I love the scent
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
178
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8
followers
9
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
28th June 2026 1:09pm
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macro
,
spice
,
star_anise
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely composition and sheen
June 28th, 2026
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