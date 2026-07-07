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Jul 07 - Eggish by hajeka
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Jul 07 - Eggish

Eggplant. Ingredient for a chicken stew
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 7th, 2026  
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