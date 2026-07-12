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Jul 12 - Cookies
Small syrup waffles on a mirror
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
192
photos
9
followers
9
following
52% complete
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Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
12th July 2026 4:30pm
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cookie
,
syrup_waffle
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