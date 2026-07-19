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Jul 19 - Pit by hajeka
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Jul 19 - Pit

An avocado
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful capture fav!
July 19th, 2026  
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