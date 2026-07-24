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203 / 365
Jul 24 - Speckled
A speckled wood butterfly in my garden
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
203
photos
9
followers
9
following
55% complete
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Photo Details
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1
Album
2026
Camera
Pixel 9
Taken
24th July 2026 10:22am
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insect
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garden
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butterfly
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