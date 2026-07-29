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Jul 29 - Dinner time by hajeka
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Jul 29 - Dinner time

A stork caught a mole in the field.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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Sid ace
Not a fun time to be a mole…! Well caught...
July 29th, 2026  
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