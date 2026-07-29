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Jul 29 - Dinner time
A stork caught a mole in the field.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Henk-Jan
ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
208
photos
9
followers
9
following
56% complete
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Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
29th July 2026 10:07am
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Tags
bird
,
animal
,
mole
,
stork
,
westzijderveld
Sid
ace
Not a fun time to be a mole…! Well caught...
July 29th, 2026
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