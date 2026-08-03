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Aug 03 - Raw by hajeka
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Aug 03 - Raw

Salmon, mustard sauce and shrimps. Almost ready to be steamed in white wine
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Henk-Jan

ace
@hajeka
Living in Zaandam, the Netherlands. Making a Photo-a-Day since 2009 and I still like it. It's always a surprise what the day brings to...
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