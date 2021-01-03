Previous
2021 365 Project - Day 2 by hakyungcphotography
3 / 365

2021 365 Project - Day 2

Macro Rainbow Month! The colors in the rainbow will be presented each week, hence, it's a week RED. And all photos in this theme will be taken with Macro only!
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Hakyung Chung

@hakyungcphotography
