Photo 1167
Patchwork
I love the English countyside at this time of year. A view from the quantock hills.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Hamble
@hamble
About to attempt another year of 365. One reason I'm having another go is that it prompts me to pick up my camera when...
1167
photos
19
followers
23
following
319% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
21st May 2020 12:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
landscape
countryside
