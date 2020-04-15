Previous
There is No Joy in Mudville
12 / 365

There is No Joy in Mudville

Another casualty of Coronavirus is youth baseball season. I feel so bad for the kids and parents who will not get to enjoy one of life's great pleasures this season.
15th April 2020

HampTanner

