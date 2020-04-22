Sign up
I Do!
I found this little nugget of joy while walking the dogs to the beach and back at sunset. I knew it had to be my photo of the day and then I will place somewhere tomorrow while walking the boys.Choose happiness everyone!
@ameliashells
on FB.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
0
0
HampTanner
@hamptanner
Hello. Thank you for checking out my profile. I am an amateur photographer in Amelia Island, Florida. I am extremely fortunate to live near a...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
22nd April 2020 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
#seashell
