I Do! by hamptanner
18 / 365

I Do!

I found this little nugget of joy while walking the dogs to the beach and back at sunset. I knew it had to be my photo of the day and then I will place somewhere tomorrow while walking the boys.Choose happiness everyone! @ameliashells on FB.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

HampTanner

@hamptanner
Hello. Thank you for checking out my profile. I am an amateur photographer in Amelia Island, Florida. I am extremely fortunate to live near a...
4% complete

