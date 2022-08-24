Previous
Banksy Rat by handmade
Photo 1020

Banksy Rat

Banksy rat at the door to Jean-Michel Basquiat's last studio on Great Jones Street in the Bowery, Manhattan
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

@handmade
Snapshot photos from California and Texas. This is a shared account to provide variety and fun to both contributors and viewers.
