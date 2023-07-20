Previous
Next
Swimming in Concrete by handmade
Photo 1036

Swimming in Concrete

Great painted koi on the sidewalk
Portland, Oregon
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Photo Co-op

@handmade
Snapshot photos from California and Texas. This is a shared account to provide variety and fun to both contributors and viewers.
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise