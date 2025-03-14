Previous
Austin Frog by handmade
Photo 1058

Austin Frog

Austin Texas
The rest of the building was knocked down except for this wall with the frog checking in on you.
Guadalupe Street
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

@handmade
Snapshot photos from California and Texas. This is a shared account to provide variety and fun to both contributors and viewers.
