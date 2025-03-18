Previous
Mummy and Giraffe by handmade
Photo 1060

Mummy and Giraffe

Sad to see someone tried to break into the store with a stolen vehicle, but great use of making a public mural on the temporary plywood before the glass was replaced and posts installed to prevent it from happening again.
Santa Clara, California
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

@handmade
Snapshot photos from California and Texas.
